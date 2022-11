Armenia says Azerbaijan ignored peace proposal - TASS

Armenia's foreign ministry said on Friday that Azerbaijan had ignored an Armenian proposal for a peace deal, the TASS news agency reported, citing a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Armenia of undercutting peace talks by insisting French President Emmanuel Macron should participate in the process - something Baku is opposed to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)