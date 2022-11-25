Three boys drown while bathing in river in J-K’s Kathua
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Three boys drowned while taking a bath in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.
Pankaj Sharma, Pankaj Kumar and Sheetal Kumar, all residents of Billawer, were swept away into the deep waters of the Bhinni river while bathing, they said.
Police launched a search operation after they received information about the incident from locals and fished out the bodies from the river, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sheetal Kumar
- Bhinni
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Billawer
- Pankaj Kumar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI arrests seven more people in connection with police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
India spends 16 times more in Kashmir as compared to Pakistan: Kashmir Cultural Centre
India spends 16 times more in Kashmir as compared to Pakistan: Kashmir Cultural Centre
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju fires fresh salvo on Nehru on Kashmir issue
Rapid development being witnessed across Jammu and Kashmir: Union minister B L Verma