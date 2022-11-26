Egypt's president likely to be chief guest for Republic Day celebrations
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is likely to be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations here next year.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is learnt to have extended the formal invitation to el-Sisi during an official visit to Cairo last month.
This would be the first time that an Egyptian president would be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.
India had not invited any foreign dignitary as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
