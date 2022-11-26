Left Menu

Nagpur: 2 killed in separate hit-and-run accidents

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:21 IST
Two persons were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Wathoda and Pardi areas of Nagpur, police officials said on Saturday.

In the first incident, a man riding pillion on a two-wheeler was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Aradhana Nagar in Wathoda police station limits at 9:45pm on Friday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Dahare and efforts were on the nab the truck driver, he said.

In the second incident, Pardi-resident Manoj Nihare was killed after being hit by a truck when he alighted from an autorickshaw in Baradwari late Friday night, another official said.

The truck driver fled and efforts were on to arrest him, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

