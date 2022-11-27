Left Menu

Three shot dead in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 09:32 IST
Three shot dead in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three brothers were shot dead when their neighbour along with some others allegedly opened fire at them in their house in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Sikrora village and the police was informed early Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Meena said one of the deceased brothers identified as Samandar was involved in a dispute with his neighbour Lakhan recently.

Lakhan along with some others barged into the house of Samandar and opened fire at the family members, he said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where Samandar, Gajendra and Ishwar were declared dead while Gajendra's wife, son and daughter-in-law were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, according to the Bharatpur police control room said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global
4
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022