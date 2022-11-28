China says BBC reporter did not identify himself as a journalist
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 13:02 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry said on Monday that a BBC reporter did not identify himself as a journalist, after the BBC said he was detained by police during protest coverage in Shanghai.
Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said they had noted the BBC statement about the incident, but it did not reflect what had happened.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zhao Lijian
- China
- Shanghai
Advertisement