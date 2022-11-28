Left Menu

China says BBC reporter did not identify himself as a journalist

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 13:02 IST
China says BBC reporter did not identify himself as a journalist
Zhao Lijian Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that a BBC reporter did not identify himself as a journalist, after the BBC said he was detained by police during protest coverage in Shanghai.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said they had noted the BBC statement about the incident, but it did not reflect what had happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

