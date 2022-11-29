Meghalaya Cabinet nod for setting up 7 outposts along border with Assam

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up police outposts at seven locations, including the violence-hit Mukroh village, along the state’s boundary with Assam.

The Cabinet nod was given following the killing of six people in the violence that had on November 22 broken out along the interstate border after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

''The Cabinet approved the proposal for setting up seven BoPs across the Khasi Jaintia Hills region. Of these outposts, two will be erected at Mukroh and Tihwieh villages along the interstate border in West Jaintia Hills district,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told reporters after the meeting of the council of ministers.

Other BoPs will be set up in Langpih, Lejadubi, Umwali, Muriap and Rani along the Assam-Meghalaya border, he said.

The existing BoPs in Patharkhmah and Kyrshai will be upgraded to police stations, the chief minister said.

He also said the Cabinet gave its go-ahead to turn the police camp in Athiabari into a border outpost. This will be in addition to the seven proposed BoPs. According to the CM, expenses for operating each of the seven BoPs will be around Rs two crore annually.

Sangma said steps will be taken soon to make the proposed BoPs functional with adequate manpower and infrastructure.

As several Cabinet members had suggested setting up BoPs in the disputed areas of Block-II of Ri Bhoi district, the CM said the matter will be “reviewed” in consultation with local communities.

Sangma said his government also asked Director General of Police LR Bishnoi to pay a visit to certain villages in the disputed border areas of Block II and submit a report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)