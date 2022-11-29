Man allegedly kills wife, three daughters with knife in Pakistan's Karachi

In a gruesome incident, a mother and her three daughters were killed at their home in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi and the police suspect their killer is none other than the husband and father of the deceased.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Ameer Sadozai said they suspect that Fawad, who was found in a critical condition with knife wounds and taken to hospital, killed his wife and daughters and then tried to commit suicide.

''It appears that he first used a sharp knife to slit the throat of his wife Huma and then killed his daughters aged 16, 12 and 10 in similar fashion,'' Sadozai said.

According to him, the family was living on the first floor of a rented apartment in Karachi's Al-Falah Society and when police reached the spot they found Fawad lying inside a room which was locked from inside.

''It seems there was some sort of serious family dispute that triggered these killings,” the officer added.

The tenants living on the ground floor of the house said they heard screams and cries before the murder.

A knife was recovered from the crime scene and forensic teams have reached the spot to collect evidence.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has sought a report from the Karachi police chief and directed that an investigation into the killing be conducted at the earliest.

Karachi, which is Pakistan's biggest city and home to millions of refugees, immigrants and settlers from other provinces, is engulfed in a vortex of problems from shortage of water, power and gas to lawlessness and inadequate health facilities, civic amenities including widespread broken roads.

Millions come to the city to earn their livelihood. The economic and job situation in Karachi has turned worse after the Covid pandemic.

Social behavioral experts say that rising inflation, lack of proper amenities, increase in crimes and shortage of jobs has led to an increase in mental illnesses among the lower strata of society, many of whom fail to get proper treatment on time and this leads to gruesome results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)