Left Menu

SGPC chief Dhami asks Punjab govt to stop release of 'Dastaan-e-Sirhind'

Amritsar, Nov 30 PTI Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday demanded from the Punjab government to stop the release of film Dastaan-e-Sirhind.In a statement, the SGPC president said in the movie, the sahibzadas sons of tenth Sikh Guru have been personified, due to which there is huge protest among the Sangat Sikh community.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 18:37 IST
SGPC chief Dhami asks Punjab govt to stop release of 'Dastaan-e-Sirhind'
  • Country:
  • India

Amritsar, Nov 30 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday demanded from the Punjab government to stop the release of film 'Dastaan-e-Sirhind'.

In a statement, the SGPC president said in the movie, the 'sahibzadas' (sons) of tenth Sikh Guru have been personified, due to which there is huge protest among the 'Sangat' (Sikh community). Several organisations and the 'Sangat' are expressing their protest to demand a ban on this film, he said, adding that several objections regarding this film have also reached the SGPC.

Dhami said nobody is above the sentiments of 'Sangat', therefore, representing the same, the release of this film should be stopped immediately. He said the Punjab government should take immediate action in this regard and at the same time, the censor board should also reconsider its decision.

Dhami said the decision regarding any film related to Sikh history is taken in the light of principles, Sikh 'maryada' (code of conduct) and traditions. Therefore, the SGPC is committed to the sentiments of the 'Sangat' and Sikh principles in the case of this film as well, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022