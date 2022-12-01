China's Xi vows to strengthen communication, coordination with EU in meeting with Michel
China will continue to strengthen strategic communication, coordination with EU, China's president Xi Jinping told European Council president Charles Michel at a meeting in Beijing on Thursday.
In a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital, Xi told Michel that he hopes EU institutions and member states will establish an objective and correct perception of China, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
