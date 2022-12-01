Left Menu

FTX ex-CEO Bankman-Fried says he did know now of improper use of customer funds -ABC News

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2022 18:30 IST
FTX ex-CEO Bankman-Fried says he did know now of improper use of customer funds -ABC News
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said there was a borrowing-lending facility at the cryptocurrency exchange but he did not know of deposits being used to pay its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research, he told ABC News in an interview aired on Thursday.

Asked if he knew whether funds were being funneled to Alamed, FTX's former chief executive officer told ABC: "I did not know that there is any improper use of customer funds."

