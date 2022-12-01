CBI questions TRS leaders for suspected links with arrested imposter

The CBI on Thursday questioned Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra for over seven hours in connection with their suspected links with a man arrested for impersonating as an IPS officer, officials said.

They said the CBI is questioning Civil Supplies Minister Kamlakar and Ravichandra, both leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), after it emerged that imposter Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao was allegedly in touch with them and some ''dealings'' with them also surfaced during Rao's interrogation.

''The two leaders are not witnesses in the case so far. They are not FIR named accused. Their roles are still being evaluated,'' an official said. According to officials, the two leaders arrived at the CBI headquarters at 11.25 AM, where they were taken for questioning in a designated room.

On Monday, the CBI arrested Rao, a resident of Visakhapatnam who allegedly met private individuals at the Tamil Nadu Bhavan posing as a senior IPS officer and demanded costly gifts for getting their work done, officials said. The agency's FIR has alleged that Rao was posing as CBI joint director, allegedly met six persons after coming to the national capital on November 22, offering them favourable outcomes in various matters pending before government authorities, they said.

From offering employment to allowing entry of goods vehicles of a private company during no-entry hours in the National Capital Region, Rao assured solutions to problems faced by his victims in return for money and gifts by claiming that these needed to be further handed over to senior government officers, they said.

