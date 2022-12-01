Left Menu

2 injured as AAP rival groups clash in Punjab's Phagwara

Two groups of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party AAP reportedly clashed here on Thursday, even as police said the party workers had an altercation.According to reports, police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd.Two men -- Sahbi and Lav Sharma -- sustained injuries in the clash and were hospitalised.While Sahbi belongs to the Gogi faction, Sharma owes allegiance to the group headed by Joginder Singh Mann.Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had visited a Sewerage Treatment Plant near Palahi village here.

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:21 IST
2 injured as AAP rival groups clash in Punjab's Phagwara
  • Country:
  • India

Two groups of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reportedly clashed here on Thursday, even as police said the party workers had an altercation.

According to reports, police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd.

Two men -- Sahbi and Lav Sharma -- sustained injuries in the clash and were hospitalised.

While Sahbi belongs to the Gogi faction, Sharma owes allegiance to the group headed by Joginder Singh Mann.

Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had visited a Sewerage Treatment Plant near Palahi village here. The clash broke out immediately after he left the venue.

Station House Officer of Sadar police station Rashpal Singh, however, said two men had a scuffle over some issue and sustained mild injuries. They were sent to Civil Hospital for treatment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022