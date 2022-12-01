2 injured as AAP rival groups clash in Punjab's Phagwara

Two groups of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reportedly clashed here on Thursday, even as police said the party workers had an altercation.

According to reports, police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd.

Two men -- Sahbi and Lav Sharma -- sustained injuries in the clash and were hospitalised.

While Sahbi belongs to the Gogi faction, Sharma owes allegiance to the group headed by Joginder Singh Mann.

Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had visited a Sewerage Treatment Plant near Palahi village here. The clash broke out immediately after he left the venue.

Station House Officer of Sadar police station Rashpal Singh, however, said two men had a scuffle over some issue and sustained mild injuries. They were sent to Civil Hospital for treatment, he said.

