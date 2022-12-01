Left Menu

NSUI Mumbai president held for cutting birthday cake with sharp weapon

According to police, the incident took place on Friday when Yadav celebrated his birthday with his supporters near the Vikhroli railway station. Yadav was booked under relevant sections of the Arms act as well as Mumbai Police Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:59 IST
NSUI Mumbai president held for cutting birthday cake with sharp weapon
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police has arrested Pradyumn Yadav (25), president of the city unit of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) for allegedly cutting birthday cake with a sword-like weapon, an official said on Thursday. According to police, the incident took place on Friday when Yadav celebrated his birthday with his supporters near the Vikhroli railway station. Video of the celebration had gone viral on social media and police took notice of the case on their own. Yadav was booked under relevant sections of the Arms act as well as Mumbai Police Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022