Missing fisherman's body found
The body of a fisherman, who slipped and fell into the river from a fishing boat, was recovered on Friday, police said.The deceased was identified as Pramod Minz 32 of Odisha.He was working in the Sri Yaksheshwari boat that had gone for deep-sea fishing.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:07 IST
The body of a fisherman, who slipped and fell into the river from a fishing boat, was recovered on Friday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Pramod Minz (32) of Odisha.
He was working in the Sri Yaksheshwari boat that had gone for deep-sea fishing. While returning, the boat anchored in the Panchangangavali river near the Gangolli port in Udupi district.
While emptying the catch into the boat on Tuesday, Minz accidentally fell into the river and went missing.
The body was recovered this morning. A case was registered, the police said.
