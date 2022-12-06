Left Menu

Iran arrests 12 people linked to overseas agents - state media

16 in police custody, Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests that pose one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979. Tehran has accused Western intelligence services of fomenting the protests and seeking to instigate civil war in Iran.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 16:32 IST
Iran arrests 12 people linked to overseas agents - state media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday arrested 12 people accused of being linked to overseas agents and planning "subversive action", the elite force said in a statement, according to state media. "The members of this network, under the guidance of anti-revolutionary agents living in Germany and the Netherlands, were intending to carry out subversive action by procuring war weapons and acting against national security," the Revolutionary Guards' statement read.

The statement did not specify the nationality of the individuals or give any other details. Since the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 in police custody, Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests that pose one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.

Tehran has accused Western intelligence services of fomenting the protests and seeking to instigate civil war in Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022