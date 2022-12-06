Russia says it struck Ukrainian command system on Monday - RIA
06-12-2022
Russia's defence ministry said that it carried out a massive high-precision strike on Ukraine's military command system on Monday, Russia's RIA news agency reported.
It was not possible to independently verify battlefield reports.
Ukraine said on Monday that at least four people were killed in Russian missile attacks, but that most of some 70 missiles were shot down.
