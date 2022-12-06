Left Menu

Indore law college book row: Court denies pre-arrest bail to principal and professor

The district court here on Wednesday denied pre-arrest bail to the principal of a government law college and a professor against whom an FIR was registered by police in connection with a row over a book kept at the college library.

The district court here on Wednesday denied pre-arrest bail to the principal of a government law college and a professor against whom an FIR was registered by police in connection with a row over a book kept at the college library. Sessions court judge R K Goyal dismissed the petitions of the college principal Inam-Ur-Rahman, who has resigned, and professor Mirza Moziz Beig, said public prosecutor Abhijeet Singh Rathore. The prosecution told the court the accused duo has instigated religious feelings by keeping the book ''Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System'' in the college library.

An FIR was registered on Saturday against the book's author Farhat Khan, its publisher, Rahman, and Beig on charges of promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious feelings, police had said. Earlier, activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had staged a protest on the premises of the government Law College alleging the book, being taught to students, has highly objectionable contents against the Hindu community and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which encourages religious fundamentalism.

Advocate Abhinav Dhanotkar representing the principal and the professor said his clients had no role in purchasing and keeping the book in the college library.

Meanwhile, ABVP leaders have raised objections over the contents of Farhat Khan's other book titled “Women and Criminal Law”.

ABVP leader Lucky Adiwal, the complainant in the FIR, claimed the book, published by a Prayagraj-based publisher, was bought by the government law college in Indore in 2018-19.

He claimed the book contained objectionable comments on women from the Hindu community and topics related to the Mahabharata character Draupadi and polyandry, the devadasi tradition and religious beliefs.

