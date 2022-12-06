Left Menu

Jan. 6 committee chairman says committee to make referrals

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 22:44 IST
The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday that the panel had decided to make criminal referrals in the matter, although he did not elaborate.

"Yes," Representative Bennie Thompson told reporters when asked about the topic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

