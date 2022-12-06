Left Menu

Soccer-Morocco knock Spain out of World Cup on penalties

(Recasts with result) AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Morocco dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Tuesday with Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 23:22 IST
Soccer-Morocco knock Spain out of World Cup on penalties

(Recasts with result) AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) -

Morocco dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Tuesday with Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes. Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain's goal to seal Morocco's 3-0 win in the shootout.

During the 90 minutes plus extra time, Spain dominated possession but failed to create many clear chances against Morocco’s stubborn defence. Morocco advanced to a quarter-final clash with either Portugal or Switzerland who meet later on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghurs

Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghu...

 China
2
Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
The Embassy of Italy is organizing the 7th edition of World Week of Italian Cuisine in India

The Embassy of Italy is organizing the 7th edition of World Week of Italian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022