U.S. OKs potential sale of M1A1 Abrams tanks, equipment to Poland for estimated $3.75 billion -Pentagon

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 01:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 01:54 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of M1A1 Abrams tanks and related equipment to Poland for an estimated cost of $3.75 billion, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

The principal contractors will be AAR of Wood Dale, Illinois; Allison Transmissions of Birmingham, Alabama; Anniston Army Depot of Anniston, Alabama; BAE Systems of Sterling Heights, Michigan; General Dynamics Land Systems of Sterling Heights, Michigan; Honeywell of Phoenix; L3Harris of Melbourne, Florida; Leonardo DRS of West Plains, Missouri; Lockheed Martin of Bethesda, Maryland; Palomar of Rancho Santa Margarita, California; Pearson Engineering of Phoenix and US Ordnance of McCarran, Nevada, the Pentagon said.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

