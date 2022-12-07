Left Menu

Argentine court sentences VP Fernandez de Kirchner to 6 years in prison in graft case

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 02:16 IST
An Argentine federal court on Tuesday found Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner guilty of corruption in a case related to public works in a highly-charged legal case that has rattled the country.

The court convicted Fernandez de Kirchner to 6 years in prison, though she is unlikely to serve any prison time soon as she has immunity from her government roles and is expected to launch a lengthy appeals process that could take years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

