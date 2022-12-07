25 suspected members of German far-right group arrested in raids - prosecutor's office
Twenty-five suspected members and supporters of a far-right terrorist group were detained early on Wednesday during raids across Germany, said the federal prosecutor's office.
Raids were conducted across 11 German federal states, added the office in a statement.
