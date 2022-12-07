Left Menu

Iraqi security forces kill two protesters in the south

Iraqi security forces shot dead two protesters in the southern city of Nassiriya on Wednesday after using live ammunition to disperse an anti-government protest, police and medical sources told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 22:22 IST
Iraqi security forces shot dead two protesters in the southern city of Nassiriya on Wednesday after using live ammunition to disperse an anti-government protest, police and medical sources told Reuters. At least 16 protesters were wounded, mainly by live bullets, when security forces attempted to move them away from bridges and a central square, the sources said.

Police said protesters threw stones at security forces, wounding at least 11. A Reuters witness said crowds subsequently gathered outside a hospital morgue, demanding the release of the two bodies. Around 300 people took part in the demonstration which was called to protest against recent arrests that targeted activists in the mainly Shi'ite city of Nassiriya.

It was the first such deadly demonstration since a new government was formed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in October.

