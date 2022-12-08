Delhi Police busts gang circulating fake Indian currency notes; two held

With the arrest of two persons, Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted an international syndicate allegedly involved in the circulation of fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) in India, officials said on Thursday.

The key supplier of the syndicate Mabia Khatoon (35) and her associate Munish Ahmed (54) have been arrested and FICNs amounting to Rs 1,97,500 of Rs 500 denomination have been recovered, they said.

The duo has already supplied fake Indian currency notes amounting to more than Rs 40 lakh in Delhi during the last two years and these were being routed to India through the Indo-Bangladesh border, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said, ''Based on specific inputs received, the arrests were made on Wednesday morning from Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi when Mabia Khatoon handed over a packet of fake Indian currency notes to her associate Munish Ahmed." During his search, fake Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 1,00,000 were recovered from Ahmed, whereas an amount equivalent to Rs 97,500 was recovered from Khatoon, he said.

The recovered fake Indian currency notes were of fine quality and it was difficult to distinguish them from the original notes, Kushwah added.

During interrogation, Khatoon disclosed that she had procured the consignment of fake notes from a person at Malda in West Bengal and had come to Delhi to deliver it to Ahmed, the senior police officer said.

''Ahmed told police that he has been supplying fake Indian currency notes in Delhi, NCR and Uttar Pradesh for the last five years. Earlier, he used to receive these notes from other sources in Malda,'' the DCP said.

Ahmed has been found involved in four criminal cases in past and three of these cases are related to supply of fake currency notes, police said.

An investigation is underway to identify the linkages including source of supply of such fake notes in the country and to apprehend other members of the cartel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)