Drug peddler arrested with cannabis in J-K's Kishtwar
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-12-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A alleged drug peddler was arrested on Friday with cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, police officials said.
Chamail Singh was nabbed at Matti bridge during routine patrolling. While searching, 80-gram cannabis was seized from him, they said He was arrested and a case was registered against him, officials added.
