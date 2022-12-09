Drug peddler arrested with cannabis in J-K's Kishtwar

A alleged drug peddler was arrested on Friday with cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, police officials said.

Chamail Singh was nabbed at Matti bridge during routine patrolling. While searching, 80-gram cannabis was seized from him, they said He was arrested and a case was registered against him, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)