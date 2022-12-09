UK sanctions 30 people, targeting corruption and human rights abuse
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:17 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain on Friday announced sanctions targeting 30 people around the world it described as "corrupt political figures, human rights violators and perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence."
"Today our sanctions go further to expose those behind the heinous violations of our most fundamental rights," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- James Cleverly
- Britain
Advertisement