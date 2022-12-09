UN Secretary-General calls for investigation on Nigeria forced abortions report

The United Nations Secretary-General has called for an investigation into allegations of systemic and coerced abortions reportedly perpetrated by the Nigerian army, the U.N spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Nigerian Army has run a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the country's northeast since at least 2013.

Nigeria's defence chief said the military will not investigate the report because it was not true.

