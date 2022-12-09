Left Menu

UN Secretary-General calls for investigation on Nigeria forced abortions report

Updated: 09-12-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:26 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations Secretary-General has called for an investigation into allegations of systemic and coerced abortions reportedly perpetrated by the Nigerian army, the U.N spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Nigerian Army has run a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the country's northeast since at least 2013.

Nigeria's defence chief said the military will not investigate the report because it was not true.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

