Left Menu

Nagpur: Rs 17 lakh cash, electronic items stolen from private firm's office

Unidentified persons looted Rs 17.57 lakh cash and some electronic items from the office of a private company in Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.The incident took place in Rahate Colony in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the Bajaj Nagar police station official said.The owner had locked his office and gone home on Wednesday evening.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-12-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 21:48 IST
Nagpur: Rs 17 lakh cash, electronic items stolen from private firm's office
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified persons looted Rs 17.57 lakh cash and some electronic items from the office of a private company in Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Rahate Colony in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the Bajaj Nagar police station official said.

''The owner had locked his office and gone home on Wednesday evening. The theft of Rs 17.57 lakh cash, a digital video recorder and a monitor came to light when he opened his office at 10:30am the next day. The lock of the rear door was broken to carry out the theft,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022