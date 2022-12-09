Nagpur: Rs 17 lakh cash, electronic items stolen from private firm's office

Unidentified persons looted Rs 17.57 lakh cash and some electronic items from the office of a private company in Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Rahate Colony in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the Bajaj Nagar police station official said.

''The owner had locked his office and gone home on Wednesday evening. The theft of Rs 17.57 lakh cash, a digital video recorder and a monitor came to light when he opened his office at 10:30am the next day. The lock of the rear door was broken to carry out the theft,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)