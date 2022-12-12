Left Menu

President Barrow urges people of Kombo to do away with land disputes

The President expressed joy at the reception the tour party received, describing it as a vote of confidence in his administration. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banjul | Updated: 12-12-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 17:47 IST
The President added that Kombo is a powerhouse with lots of potential in human and natural resources and, therefore, should lead by example.
As President Barrow nears the climax of his ongoing Meet the People Tour, he held a mega joint meeting of the Kombo South and Sanimemtereng Constituencies in Tujereng.

During his address, President Barrow urged the people of Kombo to do away with the land disputes they are infamous for, particularly in recent years. He disclosed that the government faces hitches in Kombo whenever land is required for development.

He warned against the illegal sale of land and encouraged the custodians in the communities to follow due process in their transactions, especially the payment of tax. "The government can only develop the country through the taxes you pay. So, paying tax, in essence, is contributing to national development", he noted.

Announcing the developments earmarked for Kombo, President Barrow stated that his government has a massive project for the fishing industry, given the dominance of fishing in the area. He said the project would train people and provide storage facilities and fish processing sites.

President Barrow pledged that issues of electricity, roads, and water would all be addressed within his second term in office. He called on the people to continue supporting his development agenda.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Hon. Ebrima Sillah disclosed several roads to be constructed in Kombos, which will ease access to markets and boost economic activities in the region. He urged the people of Kombo to rally behind the President, saying Kombo is at the heart of the government's development agenda.

(With Inputs from APO)

