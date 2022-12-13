Left Menu

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:07 IST
UP: Nepalese woman held with charas worth Rs 70 lakh
A Nepalese woman was arrested and around 1.5 kilograms of charas worth Rs 70 lakh recovered from her possession, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was arrested from the Rupaidiha area on the India-Nepal border late Monday night by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh Police, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar identified the woman as Susimta Shahi, a resident of Banke district of Nepal.

A total of 1.475 kg of charas was recovered from her, he said.

A case has been registered against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and she has been sent to jail, Kumar said.

