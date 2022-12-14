DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 14

For other diaries, please see:

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

** ISLAMABAD - Emomali Rahmon, president of Tajikistan, will pay a two-day official visit to Pakistan. (To Dec 15) ** DOHA - Yasin Ekrem Serim, deputy minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will visit Qatar. (To Dec 15)

** ANKARA - Hadja Lahbib, minister of foreign affairs, European affairs and foreign trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of Belgium, will pay an official visit to Turkey. (To Dec 16) ** BRUSSELS - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Retno Marsudi, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Zambry Abdul Kadir met at the sidelines of the inaugural ASEAN European union (EU) commemorative summit.

** WASHINGTON D.C. - A delegation of Uzbekistan led by Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov will visit the United States to participate in the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue between Uzbekistan and the United States. (Final day) ** STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and EU Minister Jessika Roswall hold a news conference about Sweden's priorities as it takes over the EU presidency - 0900 GMT.

** DOHA - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Qatar as France face Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals. ** PRISTINA, Kososvo - Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani sign application for European Union membership. BENGALURU, India - The first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting will be held in Bengaluru, with the goal of creating a shared path on global objectives under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) (To Dec 15) DOHA - Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Maldives, and First Lady of the Maldives Fazna Ahmed departed on an official visit to the State of Qatar (To Dec 15) ASHGABAT - Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, will pay a visit to Turkmenistan to attend the First Summit of Heads of State of Turkey-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan (Final day) NEW YORK CITY - S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, will be visiting New York to preside over two High-Level Ministerial signature events under India's G20 presidency (To Dec 15) ABU DHABI/ TEHRAN - Hu Chunhua, vice-premier of the People's Republic of China, will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran. (Final day) BELGIUM - Lee Hsien Loong, prime minister of Singapore, will make an official visit to Germany and attend an ASEAN-EU summit in Belgium. (Final day) BERLIN - Ng Eng Hen, minister for defence of Singapore, will make an official visit to Germany. (Final day) SANTIAGO - Zoran Milanovic, the President of the Republic of Croatia, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Chile. (To Dec. 15) MONTREAL - UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) held in Montreal Canada. (To Dec. 19) LUXEMBOURG/AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS - Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh pays official visits to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Kingdom of Belgium. (To Dec. 15) WASHINGTON DC - Washington hosts U.S.-Africa summit. (To Dec. 15) WASHINGTON D.C. - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, will undertake an official visit to the United States (To Dec 21) WASHINGTON D.C. - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, will meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and participate in a high-level debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism". DUBLIN - OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland 2022 MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calviño holds a meeting with the Secretary General of the OECD Mathias Corman - 0700 GMT. MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calviño opens the OECD ministerial conference on digital economy - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - The European Union and the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) hold a news conference at the end of their first inter-bloc summit. DUBLIN - Ireland Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks at launch of OECD report on Irish economy – 0930 GMT. BANGKOK - Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith gives a keynote address at a World Bank event - 0220 GMT. BRUSSELS - Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh to attend ASEAN-EU commemorative summit. BRUSSELS - EU-ASEAN commemorative summit . SUVA - Fijian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15

** ANKARA - Ian Borg, Malta's minister for foreign and European affairs and trade, will visit Turkey. Bilateral relations, as well as Turkey-EU relations, regional developments, and current international issues, will be discussed. ** SEOUL - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol holds a policy meeting on economy, exports, etc - 0500 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet for a summit in Brussels, likely to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine and the economic fallout, notably high energy prices - 0800 GMT. ** ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Maltese counterpart Ian Borg make a press statement after their meeting in Ankara - 0830 GMT.

** SEOUL - U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi meets with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Seoul - 0830 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - American and European Union officials will hold a joint news conference following U.S.-EU Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Ministerial - 1930 GMT.

** ANKARA - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hosts Belgium Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib. (To Dec. 16) ** KELEBIA, Hungary - Hungarian President Katalin Novak, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis hold a news conference and view technical equipment at the Hungarian-Serbian border - 1200 GMT. WASHINGTON D.C. - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan will host and chair the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China, the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system (To Dec 16) HELSINKI - OECD presents report on the Finnish economy - 1000 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

** HELSINKI - Finland's Economic Affairs Minister Mika Lintila holds a virtual press briefing about electricity adequacy during the winter and preparations for an electricity shortage - 0900 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 BUCHAREST - Romania, Georgia, Hungary and Azerbaijan will sign a memorandum in Bucharest on the establishment of a power line that will bring electricity from Azerbaijan. TUNIS - Tunisian Assembly of People's Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 ** RIGA - Presidents of Latvia - Egils Levits, Lithuania - Gitanas Nauseda, and Estonia - Alar Karis meet in Riga - 1505 GMT. GENEVA, Switzerland - World Trade Organization General Council meeting (To Dec. 20). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Holocaust survivor Dr. Ruth Westheimer, among others, participate virtually in the Annual International Holocaust Survivors Night - 1830 GMT. AMMAN - French President Emmanuel Macron holds second Iraq conference in Amman. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 SAUDI ARABIA - Stage of Dakar Rally 2022 (To Jan. 15) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 1 TALLINN - 13th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 3 MANILA - Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos starts his multi-day state visit to China upon invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping. (To Jan. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 BURMA - 75th anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 5 PALM SPRINGS, Ca - 33rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. (To Jan. 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 44th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 8 SALEN, SWEDEN - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto address the opening of the annual "Society and Defence" forum. PORTO-NOVO - Beninese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 9 MEXICO CITY - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau in Mexico. (To Jan. 10) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - 12th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 ** PORT MORESBY - Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia, will travel to Papua New Guinea to attend the Annual Leaders' Dialogue alongside his counterpart Prime Minister James Marape in Port Moresby (to Jan 13) DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hosts a meeting with the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos – 0630 GMT. HAITI - 13th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 PRAGUE - Czech Republic holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 14 TUNISIA - 13th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 22) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 16 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2023. (To Jan. 18) DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2023 annual meeting in Davos. (To Jan. 20) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 23 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 STOCKHOLM - EU justice ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union (To Jan. 27). EGYPT - 12th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 KINSHASA/JUBA - Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 NICOSIA - Presidency of Cyprus Election. LOS ANGELES - 65th Annual Grammy Awards. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2023 (to Feb. 21). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13 GENEVA, Switzerland - Human Rights Council - Organizational meeting on the 52nd session. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 ABUJA - Nigerian House of Representatives Election. ABUJA - Nigerian Presidential Election. ABUJA - Nigerian Senate election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

