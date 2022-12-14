Left Menu

Venezuela creditors say they support Mexico talks, UN fund

A group of Venezuela's bond holders came out in support of the talks between Venezuela and the opposition taking place in Mexico, a statement showed on Wednesday. "In particular, the (Venezuela Creditor Committee) supports the release of Venezuela’s frozen funds to be implemented by the United Nations to bring humanitarian aid to Venezuelans in need, as agreed by the negotiators," said the group, that claims to hold government and Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) bonds.

"The VCC has no intention of attaching such funds or interfering in any other way with the use of such funds for humanitarian purposes." An official said last week Venezuela's government and opposition politicians will likely not resume talks in Mexico this year, as the government awaits progress on a humanitarian funds agreement reached with the opposition last month.

Government and opposition delegates signed a deal in late November to create a United Nations-administered fund to combat the country's humanitarian crisis, funded by billions of dollars frozen in foreign banks.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

