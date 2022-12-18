Left Menu

Harmandeep murder case: Main accused held from Lucknow airport, says Punjab Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 19:55 IST
The main accused in the murder of a 20-year-old man in Punjab's Muktsar was nabbed from the Lucknow airport, police said on Sunday.

The body of Harmandeep Singh, who was kidnapped three weeks ago from Muktsar's Kotbhai village for ransom of Rs 30 lakh, was found buried in a field in Sham Khera village in Malout on Saturday, they said.

Navjot Singh, who fled to Dubai after the kidnapping, was apprehended after he landed at the Lucknow airport and is being brought to Punjab, Senior Superintendent of Police (Muktsar) Opinderjit Singh Ghuman said on Sunday.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the kidnappers had strangled the man right after abducting him on November 25, police had said earlier, adding despite this they kept demanding ransom from his family.

Harmandeep's body was found buried more than 40 km from his village, police had said.

Even after fleeing to Dubai, Navjot kept making ransom calls to the victim's family, they said. Five people, natives of Punjab and Rajasthan, have already been arrested in the case.

