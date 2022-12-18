Left Menu

Municipality chairman killed in road accident in UP’s Hardoi

Updated: 18-12-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 21:31 IST
Municipality chairman killed in road accident in UP’s Hardoi
A municipality chairman died after his car was hit by a container truck here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Jaiswal (42), chairman of Mallawan municipality, they said.

The incident occurred on Gauri crossing when Jaiswal was going towards Bangarmau, his brother Vishal Jaiswal said.

The driver fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, Circle officer Satyendra Singh said, a probe into the matter is on.

Political leaders of the city have expressed their condolences on Jaiswal’s demise.

