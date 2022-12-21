Bankman-Fried consents to extradition to U.S. -affidavit read by lawyer
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has consented to being extradited to the United States, according to an affidavit his defense lawyer read on Wednesday at a court hearing in the Bahamas.
The affidavit, which Bankman-Fried signed on Dec. 20, reads that he has decided to agree to extradition in part out of a "desire to make the relevant customers whole."
