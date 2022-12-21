Left Menu

Restrain on issuing of notification for UP urban local body polls till Thursday: HC

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-12-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 22:33 IST
Restrain on issuing of notification for UP urban local body polls till Thursday: HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court will continue the hearing on the issue of OBC reservation for urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and said the stay on issuing notification for the polls will remain in effect till then.

The Lucknow bench of the high court is hearing petitions challenging the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation prepared on the basis of a rapid survey by the government.

As the arguments by the parties could not be completed on Wednesday, a bench of Justices D K Upadhyay and Saurabh Lavania said it would continue and the stay on issuing notification for the polls in the state would remain in effect till Thursday.

Arguing on behalf of the main petitioner, senior counsel L P Mishra submitted that according to an apex court order, the state must constitute a dedicated commission to study the condition of OBC in terms of political backwardness and based on it and other guidelines, the OBC quota has to be fixed.

But the government did not do this and instead conducted a rapid survey and presented its report on the basis of social and educational backwardness of the OBC population, Mishra said.

''For determining OBC reservation in urban local body election, the state is bound to comply with the apex court order and constitute a dedicated commission to study real-time political backwardness of the OBC population,'' he said.

After the petitioners' counsel, the state government counsel will put forth his arguments on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022