Left Menu

Suhel Ajaz Khan appointed India's new envoy to Saudi Arabia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 18:52 IST
Suhel Ajaz Khan appointed India's new envoy to Saudi Arabia
  • Country:
  • India

Senior diplomat Suhel Ajaz Khan was on Thursday appointed India's new ambassador to Saudi Arabia, considered an important posting in view of growing strategic ties between the two countries.

A 1997-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Khan is presently serving as Indian ambassador to Lebanon.

''He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a brief statement.

Khan worked at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh between September 2017 and June 2019 as Deputy Chief of Mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022