Pak national held while trying to cross border in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-12-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 15:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Pakistani national was apprehended while trying to enter India through Nadabet border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Tuesday.

As per a release issued by the BSF Gujarat frontier, the intruder, who was apprehended on Monday, hails from Punwa village in Nagarparkar tehsil of Pakistan.

''Alert BSF troopers observed the movement of a Pakistani national crossing international border and further entering into Indian territory,'' it said.

He was apprehended while negotiating the border fence near Nadabet border in Banaskantha district, the BSF stated.

