Selection of teams for Volleyball: SC notice to Centre on plea against Madras HC order

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre and others on an appeal challenging a Madras High Court order which held that the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) can select and send teams from states to the national games held in Gujarat.

A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi issued notices to the Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports, the Volleyball Federation of India and others while seeking their replies.

''Issue notice, returnable in six weeks,'' the bench said.

The National Games were organised from September 29 to October 12 in Gujarat.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association (TNSVA) challenging the order dated October 7, 2022 of the Madras High Court which held that the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) can select and send teams from states to the national games in Gujarat while the state association cannot independently nominate the teams.

Setting aside a single judge order allowing the TNSVA to select and send men's and women's teams to the national games, the high court had said the VFI is the apex body in the country representing this game.

TNSVA is affiliated with the VFI and is also recognised by the Tamil Nadu State Olympic Association and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

Indian Olympic Association had made it clear that it would deal only through VFI and this was made clear on August 31 by the Tamil Nadu State Olympic Association in a letter addressed to TNSVA.

Noting that VFI is empowered to step in into matters concerning the preparation of teams for the national championship, the high court had said it found considerable merit in the contention of the counsel for VFI that the impugned communication dated August 6, 2022 is within the competence of the VFI.

Through its communication dated August 6, 2022, the VFI constituted a selection committee to select members of the men's and women's teams for volleyball and beach volleyball to represent the State of Tamil Nadu.

