Iran hangs two men for alleged crimes committed during protests - judiciary
Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 10:47 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a security official during nationwide protests, the judiciary said.
It identified the men as Mohammad Mehdi, 22 Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karami
- Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini
- Mohammad Mehdi
- William Mallard
- Iran
Advertisement