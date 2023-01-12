Online fraud: Mumbai cops move quickly, save Rs 7.52 lakh of woman professor

Timely intervention of the cyber police resulted in Rs 7.52 lakh of a woman professor being saved before online fraudsters could withdraw it from a bank account, an official said on Thursday.

The woman, who teaches in a college in Mulund, was approached by some unidentified persons who promised to get her a part-time job, and she paid Rs 3.18 lakh to them since January 9 and Rs 10 lakh on Thursday, he said.

''However, the woman realised she was being cheated and immediately called the 1930 cyber helpline. Acting within what we call the golden hour, we contacted the nodal officer of the bank and managed to save Rs 7.52 lakh before the entire amount could be withdrawn by the fraudsters,'' he said.

The process of registering a case was underway at Mulund police station, he added.

