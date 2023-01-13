Left Menu

Workers missing after explosion at propane site in Quebec

PTI | Saint-Roch-De | Updated: 13-01-2023 01:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 01:27 IST
An explosion hit a propane facility in Quebec on Thursday, and several workers were missing, municipal officials said.

Quebec provincial police said evacuations were underway in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, a town about 50 kilometers north of Montreal.

Stéphanie Therrien, deputy director general for the Montcalm regional municipality, said three or four employees were unaccounted for.

The regional municipality said more explosions were possible because of the propane tanks on site and it warned people to stay away.

Therrien said authorities had established an evacuation zone extending one kilometer out from the site.

The local ambulance service said paramedics were present but had not been able to approach the scene because of the danger.

