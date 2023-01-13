Left Menu

Wisconsin governor signs order banning TikTok from state devices

Updated: 13-01-2023 02:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 02:17 IST
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Thursday signed an order banning use of the popular video app TikTok on government-owned and managed devices.

In addition to banning Chinese-owned TikTok from state devices, the Democratic governor said he is was banning vendors, products and services from nine companies, including Huawei Technologies, Hikvision, Tencent Holdings, ZTE Corporation and Kaspersky Lab.

More than 20 other states have also banned TikTok from state devices.

