Russia says it has taken control of Ukraine's Soledar

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar on Thursday, state media reported.

It added that Russia's capture of the town would allow its troops to cut off Ukrainian forces from the nearby, much larger town of Bakhmut.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Russia's claim.

