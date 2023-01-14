Left Menu

Drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot-air balloons, kites banned in Gurugram till Jan 26

The district administration here imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC with an eye on security ahead of Republic Day.Flying drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot-air balloons, kites and Chinese microlights will be prohibited till January 26, according to an order issued on Friday by District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 14-01-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 08:33 IST
Drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot-air balloons, kites banned in Gurugram till Jan 26
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration here imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC with an eye on security ahead of Republic Day.

Flying drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot-air balloons, kites and Chinese microlights will be prohibited till January 26, according to an order issued on Friday by District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav. Yadav has ordered operators of cyber cafes, guest houses, hotels and paying guest accommodations and landlords and other offices to keep records and ID proofs of tenants, servants, visitors and guests.

''Orders have been issued in view of security reasons to curb the activities of anti-social elements on the occasion of Republic Day. ''Action will be taken against those who disobey the orders under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,'' the district administration said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023