Ukrainian governor says massive Russian missile attack possible later on Saturday

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 14:28 IST
Vitaly Kim Image Credit: Wikipedia
The governor of the central Cherkasy region warned Ukrainians that Russia could launch a massive missile strike later on Saturday and urged residents to take shelter during air raid sirens.

Separately, Vitaly Kim, regional governor of the southern Mykolayiv region, said that 17 Russian Tupolev bombers had taken off from their air bases. His statement came shortly after air attacks in Kyiv and Kharkiv hit critical infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

