U.S. condemns 'appalling' Iranian execution -London ambassador

Updated: 14-01-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:39 IST
U.S. condemns 'appalling' Iranian execution -London ambassador
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. ambassador to London said on Saturday the United States condemned the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, describing it as "appalling".

"The execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran is appalling and sickening," Ambassador Jane Hartley said on Twitter. "The United States joins with the U.K. in condemning this barbaric act. My thoughts are with Alireza's family."

