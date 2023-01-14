U.S. condemns 'appalling' Iranian execution -London ambassador

The U.S. ambassador to London said on Saturday the United States condemned the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, describing it as "appalling".

"The execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran is appalling and sickening," Ambassador Jane Hartley said on Twitter. "The United States joins with the U.K. in condemning this barbaric act. My thoughts are with Alireza's family."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)