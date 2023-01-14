Left Menu

Ex-Mumbai mayor Pednekar, 3 others booked for allegedly acquiring flats under SRA scheme: Police

Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar and three others were booked in a cheating case on Saturday for allegedly acquiring flats built under the Maharashtra government's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in suburban Worli, a police official said.

The case has been registered against Pednekar and three officials of a private firm for alleged cheating and forgery in connection with the acquisition of the flats located in Gomata Janata SRA society.

''As per the complaint filed by SRA official Uday Pingle, former mayor Pednekar had acquired a flat, which was in the name of one Gangaram Boga, in the Gomata society. The flat was allotted to Boga in 2008 but Pednekar mentioned it as her property in the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls,'' he said.

A commercial unit allotted to another person in 2008 was declared by the private firm as their office while filing registration documents with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the official said quoting the FIR.

Another unit too was allegedly taken up by the firm in 2017 in violation of SRA norms, he added.

''A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and other offences has been registered against Kishori Pednekar, and three others. No arrest has been made so far and the probe is underway,'' the police official said.

