Member of Goldy Brar gang held in Himachal Pradesh by Punjab Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 14:13 IST
The Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested an active member of the Goldy Brar gang from Himachal Pradesh.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Inderpreet Singh alias Parry was facing several murder cases in Punjab and Haryana.

''State Special Operations Cell @PunjabpoliceInd has arrested Inderpreet Singh @ Parry, operative of Gangster Goldy Brar from #HimachalPradesh," said Yadav in a tweet.

He was involved in a dozen cases of murder & 307 IPC in #Punjab & #Haryana, including the killing of Pardeep Singh in Faridkot. He has been an active member of Goldy Brar Gang," added Yadav.

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

